PAWAR DEPRECIATES POLITICS OVER RAM TEMPLE CONSECRATION BLAMES MANUSMRUTI FOR INEQUALITY

Mumbai: Taking a dig at the BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Monday said politics in the country has started over the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and those in power are presenting it as the most important event before people.

Speaking at the launch of a book here, Pawar said it cannot be ignored that inequality rose in society because of the ancient text 'Manusmruti'.

It will not be an exaggeration if it is said the 'varna' (caste) system harmed the Hindu religion, said the former Union minister. Currently, politics has started over (Ram) temple in the country. Efforts are being made in a planned way to formulate a public opinion (for it). Dates have been announced for (consecration ceremony of) the Ram Mandir, Pawar said.

The Rajya Sabha MP maintained there was no reason to complain about the temple or people's respect for Lord Ram. But rulers are putting forth before the people that this is the only important thing. I think it is not proper, remarked the veteran politician. Speaking at the event, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray asserted he has snapped ties with the BJP, but not Hindutva.