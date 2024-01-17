PASSENGER ON MUMBAI BENGALURU SPICEJET FLIGHT STUCK INSIDE LAVATORY FOR NEARLY 2 HOURS

Mumbai: A male passenger was stuck inside the lavatory of a Mumbai-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight on Tuesday for the entire travel duration of 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, after the flight arrived at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), an engineer was rushed to address the malfunctioning lavatory door, which was then successfully opened, a spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson also added that the passenger was completely traumatized due to claustrophobia and was immediately attended to by medical professionals for the check-up.

Following the take-off of the flight at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, a 14th-row passenger went to the toilet and got stuck inside for more than an hour. In the wake of the episode, the crew penned a note down and slipped it under the toilet door to calm the passenger down. The heartwarming note is circulating over social media; it reads, "Sir, we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in a few minutes. So please close the commode lid and sit on it, and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, an engineer will come. Do not panic."

However, SpiceJet apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passenger and provided a full refund of the fare, the airline confirmed. An official confirmed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is looking into the matter.