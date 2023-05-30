Nashik: A couple committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train after their 19-year-old daughter was abducted in a one-sided love affair in Nashik. A case of kidnapping and abetment to suicide has been registered against the accused, police said.

The accused, Saadhan Zhankar was in a one-sided love affair with the couple's daughter and was repeatedly forcing her to marry him, police said. As a result of which, the girl's parents, Nivritti Kisan Khatale (49) and Manjula Nivritti Khatale (40), were extremely worried.

At around 1 pm on May 28, when the girl was travelling with her parents on a two-wheeler, the accused along with his accomplice came on a four-wheeler and stopped them. The accused abducted the girl from the Ghoti-Pandhurli highway. The agitated parents were left dumb-founded and acute stress compelled them to take the drastic step of ending their lives, police said. Within an hour of the kidnapping, they went to the railway track near Deolali Camp railway station and committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train.

After getting information about the incident, the Nashik Road Railway Police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem. The girl's maternal uncle said that a kidnapping and abetment to suicide complaint was lodged following which a case has been registered against the accused and his accomplice at Sinnar police station.

Tension ensued at the Bharveer Budruk village of Igatpuri following the incident. Angry relatives of the girl cremated the bodies of the couple in front of the accused's house. The police repeatedly requested the villagers and relatives against cremating the bodies there but, they did not pay heed. The deceased couple's 16-year-old performed the last rites.