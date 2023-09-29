Mumbai : BJP national secretary and former MLA Pankaja Munde has made a shocking revelation in a video she shared on Instagram saying she was denied a house in Mumbai as she is a Marathi.

Munde posted this video on the day of Ganesh immersion. This has come two days after a similar allegation was levelled by a Marathi woman, who claimed that she was denied a house in Mulund, Mumbai.

Sharing her experience on social media, Munde said she could empathise with the pain of the Marathi woman. "I don't like to get caught up in such parochialism. I have never commented on provincialism or religiosity or casteism in my political career so far. But when a Marathi woman cries and says that she was not given a house because she is a Marathi, it disturbs me. When I wanted to leave my government accommodation and buy my own house, I underwent a similar experience in many places," Munde said.

Munde asserted that she is not in favour of any particular language or community. "Mumbai is not only the capital of the state but also the financial capital of the country. So people of all languages are welcome here. It is unfortunate to refuse an accommodation to a person for being a Marathi. A person like me has also experienced this', she said.

A Marathi woman named Trupti Devrukhkar had gone with her husband to get a house on rent in Mulund but the secretary of the housing society reportedly refused her as she was a Marathi.