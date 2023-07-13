Mumbai (Maharashtra): An unidentified person called Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room on Thursday and threatened to conduct an attack similar to the 26/11 attack, police said.

According to Mumbai Police, "Mumbai police control room received a threat call yesterday in which the caller threatened the police to prepare for a 26/11 terrorist attack if Pakistani national Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan."

Mumbai police and crime branch are probing the matter, they added. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month the Noida police arrested Seema for entering India illegally and staying here in Greater Noida. Later she was granted bail by the Court after which she converted to Hinduism and dropped her surname.

Seema Haider is a Pakistani national who entered India illegally with her four children to be with her partner, whom she met through the game. Seema, who was already married before she met Sachin, said her 'former' husband doesn't 'need' her anymore. "He had no need for me earlier and neither does he need me now. I texted him saying that I want him to look after his first wife and his children by her," she told.

On her journey to India, Seema said, "I came here via Nepal. I had applied for a visa to stay in India but didn't get it. They asked for too many documents to grant my visa request. It would have taken them two and a half to three months to determine if they could get me a visa. This is why I came to India via Nepal." "I want to stay with Sachin here and will. If they kill me here, so be it. I will take my last breath here," she said. (With ANI Inputs)