Hyderabad: Lok Sabha member and AIMIM chief Assadudin Owaisi Monday called the Maharashtra train incident in which an RPF jawan shot dead four people a "terror attack".

Owaisi in a tweet shared the viral video of the accused RPF jawan Constable Chetan Singh justifying the killings as he stood over the dead body of one of the three civilians he killed in the moving train. The fourth victim was an Assistant Sub Inspector. Calling it "a terror attack that specifically targeted Muslims", Owaisi said it was the product of "continuous anti-Muslim hate speech & unwillingness of PM Modi to put an end to it".

"Will the accused #RPFJawan become a future BJP candidate? Will his bail be supported by the govt? Will he be garlanded when released? Happy to be proven wrong," Owaisi tweeted.

Screengrab of the tweet by AIMIM chief Assadudin Owaisi

At around 5 am on Monday, the accused Chetan Singh shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and three other passengers identified as Abdul Qadirbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (48), Akhtar Abbas Ali (48), and Sadar Mohammed Hussain when the train was moving near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

Singh had moved from one bogey to another on a killing spree as he chose his targets based on their appearance. Singh, who hails from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, was eventually nabbed while trying to flee after pulling the chain of the train which stopped between Mira Road and Dahisar stations (on Mumbai suburban network.

Also read: 'Agar Hindustan me rehna hai...': Chilling video shows RPF jawan justifying killing four people aboard Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express