Mumbai (Maharashtra): In a significant move towards establishing a united front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India, the Opposition's INDIA alliance has declared its intent to contest the polls "together as far as possible." This declaration came at the conclusion of the alliance's third meeting, held in Mumbai on the final day of deliberations.

The INDIA alliance, comprising several opposition parties from across the country, also resolved to "coordinate respective communications and media strategies and campaigns" under the theme "Judega Bharat, Jiteega India" (United India, Victorious India) in various languages. This move is seen as an attempt to present a cohesive narrative to the electorate.

Speaking to reporters, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We all have a common goal to fight against inflation

and unemployment."

One of the key points of discussion during the meeting was the possibility of seat-sharing arrangements among alliance members. The resolution, however, approached this matter cautiously, stating that such arrangements would be "initiated immediately and concluded... in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take." This tentative language reflects the complexities involved in seat-sharing negotiations.

The mega opposition meeting, which was heralded by its members as the ultimate strategy to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), concluded with the release of several resolutions. Notably, the meeting witnessed unexpected drama when former Congress leader Kapil Sibal made a surprise entry, adding an element of intrigue to the proceedings.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said with all Opposition parties coming together, those in power at the Centre will have to go now.

Another point of discord emerged when Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposed the political resolution, primarily because it included calls for a caste-based census. In contrast, Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal, as well as the Samajwadi Party from Uttar Pradesh, supported the inclusion of a caste census in the resolution. This disagreement highlights the diverse priorities and viewpoints within the Opposition alliance.

Despite the various resolutions passed during the meeting, certain critical details remained undisclosed. Notably, there is no clarity regarding a joint election schedule ahead of the 2024 elections, which are now less than a year away. Additionally, the alliance has not yet unveiled its official logo.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that INDIA is not an alliance of some parties but it is an alliance of 140 crore Indians who want to build a new India.

Amidst these uncertainties, there was a glimmer of hope as the alliance announced the formation of a 13-member cross-party "coordination committee." This committee is tasked with addressing crucial issues and challenges, including the development of a possible Common Minimum Programme and resolving seat-sharing disputes across the country.

Sources close to the developments revealed that four additional committees are in the planning stages. These committees are expected to aid in planning campaigns and rallies, managing social media strategies, and handling data. Furthermore, there is talk of taking "action" on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, in Delhi, indicating the alliance's commitment to mobilizing support.

The "coordination committee" is set to become the highest decision-making body within the INDIA alliance. It includes representatives from various prominent opposition parties, such as the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Shiv Sena (UBT), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (United), National Conference, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and People's Democratic Party.

One commendable aspect that has emerged from the three INDIA meetings so far is the alliance's resilience in the face of attempts by the ruling BJP to sow discord among its members. Additionally, the alliance has presented a united front when dealing with the press, even on potentially contentious issues like seat-sharing.

The significance of the INDIA alliance's third meeting is underscored by the Center's surprise call for a special session of Parliament scheduled between September 18 and 22. While the agenda for this session remains undisclosed, speculation abounds that it may focus on the BJP's controversial 'one nation, one election' proposal. This unexpected development further emphasizes the urgency for opposition parties to solidify their strategy and work towards a united front in the upcoming elections.

As India's political landscape continues to evolve, the INDIA alliance's efforts to bridge differences and present a unified challenge to the ruling party represent a crucial development with far-reaching implications for the nation's future. With less than a year remaining until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the political stage is set for a contest that could shape the course of the country for years to come.

