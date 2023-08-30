Mumbai (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that 28 parties would attend the third meeting of the INDIA alliance that will be held here on August 31 and September 1.

"63 members will attend the INDIA alliance meeting," Sharad Pawar added. The 82-year-old NCP supremo at a press conference said that he was confident that an alternative alliance would be formed. Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray said that the political parties have come together to protect the country.

Sharad Pawar also added that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, who had announced that she would not join the INDIA alliance, was in "touch with the BJP." He also said that a Common Minimum Programme can be made by the parties.

Uddhav Thackeray, son of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, also took a dig at the Narendra Modi-led government over its decision to reduce LPG prices. "As INDIA moves ahead, the government will provide the gas for free, as the government is on the gas," quipped Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray said that the INDIA alliance has numerous options for the post of Prime Minister. Ashok Chavan said that the India alliance has 12 Chief Ministers. "The BJP broke governments in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa," he alleged.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray, NCP leaders Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra Congress Pradesh Committee chief Nana Patole also attended the press briefing.

The first meeting of the INDIA alliance was held in Bihar and was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The second meeting was held in Bengaluru in Karnataka and was attended by 26 parties. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah among others have arrived in the megacity for the crucial two-day meeting, which will begin with a dinner hosted by Uddhav Thackeray. The meeting will be held at the Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend the crucial meeting.

