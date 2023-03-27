Mumbai: One person died after fire broke out in a hardware shop in Mumbai's Saki Naka metro station area this morning. The man received severe burn injuries and was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Apart from the deceased, two to three more persons were reported to be trapped inside the shop when the incident occurred but were rescued by the firefighters. The flames have engulfed two more shops in the area. Saki Naka area, has several densely populated slums.

The incident, which occurred while everyone was asleep, triggered panic in the area. Firefighters fought for around half an hour and brought the fire under control. After extinguishing the flames initially, the fire broke out again and the fire brigade had to be called. The fire was finally brought under control at around 5 am. Police and Mumbai Fire Brigade are investigating the cause of the fire.

All the goods stored in the hardware store, occupying a space measuring 40 by 50 square feet, have been gutted. The shop has a basement plus one floor. In order to bring the fire under control, the front portion of the shop was demolished. Firefighters entered the shop and pulled out one person who was serverely burnt. He was sent to Rajawadi Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Gupta.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Massive fire ravages rubber factory in Solapur; crores of worth rubber goes up in flames

A fire had broke out in Mhada Colony P2 Kaljoormarg East yesterday. It was learnt that electric cabin, meter box and wiring were gutted in the fire. Five persons namely Vimal Jalindar, Alka Sakte, Natasha Sakte, Anjali Mavalankar, Karuna Ubale were injured in the incident. They were admitted to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment. The hospital administration has informed that their condition was stable.