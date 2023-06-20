Nanded (Maharashtra): One cow vigilante was killed and six others were injured after being attacked by a group of alleged cow smugglers in Shivani village in Kinwat taluka in Maharashtra's Nanded last night. The injured were hospitalised while villagers blocked the road in protest demanding action against the accused.

According to police, the incident took place while the cow vigilantes, who were residents of Shivani village, were returning from their relatives place in Telangana, where they had gone to attend a program. On their way back, they spotted a pick-up van at a bridge near Shivani village. They intercepted the vehicle and got down to inspect it.

Suddenly, a group of around 10 to 12 people attacked them with weapons from behind. One of the cow vigilantes, named Shankar Rapeli, died in the attack while four of his associates sustained serious injuries and two others had minor injuries. After getting information of the incident, police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, angry relatives of the deceased and other villagers staged a road block in front of the government hospital. They said that they will not take possession of the body till the accused are arrested.

Special Inspector General of Police Shashikant Mahavarkar and District Superintendent of Police Shri Krishna Kokate reached the spot to pacify the villagers. A large contingent of police force has been deployed in Shivani area. Islapur police have registered a case against 10 to 12 unknown miscreants under sections 302, 307, 143, 147, 148, 159, 427 of the Arms Act, 1959 under Sections 4 and 25 of the IPC. Police said probe is on and the accused will be arrested very soon.