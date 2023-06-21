NOT INTERESTED IN MAHA OPPOSITION LEADERS POSITION WANT TO WORK IN NCP ORGANISATION AJIT PAWAR

Mumbai: Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday appealed to the party leadership to relieve him of the responsibility as Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and assign him any role in the party organisation. He came up with this demand at the 24th Foundation Day event of the Nationalist Congress Party held in Mumbai attended by his uncle Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders.

In a remark that could fuel fresh speculation, he said, "I am told that I don't act tough as the leader of the opposition". "I was never interested to work as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs," he said. Pawar also said it is up to NCP leadership to decide on his demand. "Assign me any post in the party organisation, and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility I am entrusted with," he added.

Pawar took charge as the Leader of the Opposition last July after the MVA government, in which he was deputy chief minister, collapsed due to a rebellion in Shiv Sena. Notably, NCP chief Sharad Pawar recently entrusted the responsibility of Maharashtra to his daughter and MP Supriya Sule by appointing her as a working president. Praful Patel is another working president for other states.

Ajit Pawar said Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), headed by Prakash Ambedkar, cannot be ignored. "In 2019, VBA alone caused damage to the Congress -NCP alliance. We have to ensure there is no division of votes between like-minded parties. We cannot ignore BRS and VBA," he said.

Notably, Rao, popularly known as KCR, is trying to expand the BRS base in Maharashtra and had held rallies in the Marathwada region calling for the installation of a "kisan" (farmers') government. The BRS has also launched a membership drive in the western state. Ajit Pawar also stressed the need to strengthen the NCP organisation in Mumbai and Vidarbha. He said crores are spent on Yoga Day events.

"I asked (Maharashtra assembly) Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal why he didn't attend the Yoga Day event. Zirwal told me he can't bend because of his big stomach and people might laugh at him," he said, evoking a peal of laughter in the audience. Addressing NCP leaders and office-bearers, newly-appointed working president Supriya Sule stressed the need for strengthening booth committees.

She also spoke about entrusting five to six constituencies to senior MLAs who served as ministers to train candidates in these constituencies. "State-wide tours of leaders are a must. There must be clarity about issues and the stand the party should take," the Baramati MP said.

Sule also touched upon the topic of the Uniform Civil Code, saying since its draft is not prepared yet, a discussion cannot be held and any opinion cannot be formed. She said tourism grew in Kashmir after Article 370 was abrogated. "But there is no clarity on the quantum of investment attracted by the UT or on the number of people from outside Kashmir who bought land there. Why is Kashmir's budget still passed by Parliament? she asked.

Sule demanded a policy on reservations for Muslims and other communities including Dhangar, Lingayat, and Marathas. State NCP president Jayant Patil claimed the pattern of recent incidents of communal violence in Maharashtra shows they are reported from areas where BJP is weak. The motive behind these incidents is to create tension in society and polarise voters, he alleged.

In a lighter vein, he said Ajit Pawar and Zirwal should have attended the Yoga Day event at Vidhan Bhavan. "I saw photos of people heavier than you performing Yoga. At least you both should have gone there to see how leaders of the ruling alliance are performing asanas," he said. In a veiled jibe at senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said, "Had there been able leadership in 2014, the Congress-NCP would have still been in power. They came from Delhi to sink the (UPA) government of that time". (PTI)