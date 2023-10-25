Mumbai: Tuesday's Dussehra celebration pitted two factions of Shiv Sena against each other. Both Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions braced up for shows of strength on the occasion which saw a political slugfest.

Two different venues such as Shivaji Park and Azad Maidan were chosen for the burning of Ravana effigies. Teasers of respective gatherings were also released by both sides. Uddhav Thackeray's Dussehra gathering was held at Shivaji Park as per tradition. This year, Eknath Shinde's Dussehra gathering took place at Azad Maidan.

With less than a year to go for the Lok Sabha polls, both Shinde and Thackeray group's leaders and workers are gearing up for the showdown. Traditionally, Dussehra Melava has been an integral part of Shiva Sena since the time of party founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Balasaheb Thackeray's Dussehra Melava gathering would draw a huge crowd. Lakhs of people had been inspired by Thackeray from the gathering and joined Shiv Sena in old times.

Since the split in the Shiv Sena, the Dussehra gathering has lost its sheen. According to the court order, Uddhav Thackeray was allowed to hold a Dussehra gathering at Shivaji Park. However, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde avoided this controversy and chose Azad Maidan instead of Shivaji Park for the Dussehra gathering.

At the Dussehra gathering, Thackeray targeted the Shinde-led Sena and spoke for a coalition government. He said, “The country needs a strong government but not of one party with a brute majority.”