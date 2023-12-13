NINE BANGLADESHI NATIONALS HELD IN MUMBAI FOR ILLEGAL STAY

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals from Sewri area in central part of the city for staying allegedly without valid documents, an official said on Wednesday. Unit-6 of the crime branch took the action against them, he said.

"Based on specific information, the crime branch apprehended a man and a woman from Sewri earlier this month. The duo was found sending money to Bangladesh illegally on commission basis. During the probe, the police on Saturday apprehended two more Bangladeshis who were found staying illegally in Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road area in Sewri," the official said.