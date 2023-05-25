Nagpur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe into the threat calls received by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. The NIA team may reach Nagpur today to interrogate a murder accused allegedly involved in this case.

Sources said one Jayesh Pujari, the murder convict has been accused of making the threat calls to the Union minister. The Nagpur Police arrested Pujari from Belgavi Jail in Karnataka, where he was lodged. Following which, he was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Now, the case is being investigated by the NIA. Earlier, on May 9, the NIA team had visited Gadkari's office in Nagpur. Sources said the NIA team will reach Nagpur today to probe in this matter.

It is likely that Pujari may be taken into custody by the NIA, a source said. After reaching Nagpur, NIA will start probing the matter after taking over all the documents related to the case from the police, it was learnt. Pujari is currently lodged in Nagpur Central Jail. NIA team is likely to question him along visiting the Union minister's Nagpur office, he added.

In January and March, two calls were received on the landline number of Gadkari's office in Nagpur. A staff of the office had answered those calls where the caller wanted to speak to Gadkari. Then, the caller had threatened and demanded Rs 110 crore. While tracing those calls, Nagpur police found that they were made by the murder accused. Police also found that he was related to a terrorist organisation.

Apart from his Nagpur office, Gadkari had received a similar call at his Delhi office. Following which, the Delhi Police were informed and investigations were initiated.