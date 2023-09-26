NIA RELEASES LIST OF 43 WANTED GANGSTERS ASKS PEOPLE TO SHARE DETAILS OF THEIR PROPERTIES

Nanded: Amid the ongoing diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada, the National Investigation Agency has released a list of 43 gangsters from across the country, some of whom are likely to take refuge in Maharashtra's Nanded, taking advantage of tensions between India and Canada. Following the NIA's list of the gangsters, the Nanded police has been put on high alert.

In a post on social media, the NIA shared names and photographs of the gangsters. The NIA has asked the general public to share the details of the properties of the gangsters with the investigators. People have been asked to share clues on mobile number +91 7290009373. The gangsters include Lawrence Bishnoi, Jasdeep Singh, Kala Jathedi alias Sandeep, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, Joginder Singh, Rajesh Kumar alias Raju Magha, Raj Kumar aka Raju Bisodia, Anil Chippy, Mohammad Shehbaz, Goldie Brar Ansari, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Vikramjit Singh aka Vikram Barr, Derman Singh aka Dermanlot Khalon, Arshdeep Singh Gill, Surender Singh aka Chidhu Dalip Kumar aka Bholapravin Wadhwa aka Prinsyuveer Singh Vikas Singh | Lakhbir Singh aka Landagourav Patial aka Sourav Thakursukhpreet Singh aka Buddaamit Dagarkaushal Chowdhury Asif Khannavid Dabas aka Navin Bali Chotu Ram aka Bhatjagseer Singh aka Jaggasunil Balwan aka Tillu TajpuriaBhupinder Singh aka Bhuppi Ranasandip aka BandarSukhdol SinghGurupinder Singhanirai aka Panditdaler Singh Dinesh Sharma Manpreet Singh Pittahriom aka Tituharpreet Lakhvir Singhirfan aka Channu Pahelwan Sunny Dagaras.

The accused are wanted in the NIA Cases RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI or RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI. The list of gangsters comes amid rising tensions between India and Canada after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year.