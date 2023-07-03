NIA IB RAID A FLAT IN PUNE DETAINS ONE

Pune: One person was detained in a raid jointly conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Pune on Monday.

Zubair Shaikh (39) has been detained for questioning, agency officials said. The raid was launched at around 4 am in the fourth floor of flat no 42 in 'A' wing of Wazir Cascade Society near Nurni Graveyard under Kondhwa police station. During the raid, some important documents were taken into custody for further investigation.

Police said that a case has been registered in this connection. Kondhwa police inspector (crime) Sh Sanjay Mogle, confidential officer and investigation team officers were also present at the spot. Investigation officials said that the operation was carried out in a peaceful manner. Zubair has been detained and will be interrogated, officials said.

Officials remained tight-lipped on the reason behind the raid but it has been learnt that the man was detained on suspicion of being in touch with the ISIS. According to sources, IB got information about Zubair and shared it with NIA following which the raid was conducted. Also, Pune Police were included in the operation.

The raid is a part of an operation launched by NIA at four other locations in Maharashtra including two each in Mumbai and Bhiwandi on suspicion of terrorist activities. On June 28, NIA had registered a case against a man from Nagpada who allegedly was in touch with the ISIS.

NIA suspects that some others were also in touch with ISIS and the raids were conducted today in this connection, sources said. It was learnt that NIA raided a total of five locations in Maharashtra this morning.