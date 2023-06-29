Pune (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that the next meeting of the Opposition parties will take place in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on July 13-14.

Leaders of 17 Opposition parties first met in Patna on June 23 at the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Opposition parties had vowed to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together and together attacked the Narendra Modi-led regime.

"The next meeting of opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 13-14," Pawar told reporters here. 82-year-old Pawar also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become restless after the Opposition parties' meeting in Patna. Earlier, Congress chief Mallikrjun Kharge had announced that the next meeting of the Opposition parties was to take place at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Membooba Mufti (PDP), Omar Abdullah (National Conference), CPI leader D Raja, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin among others had attended the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna.

The meeting in Patna was convened by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. After the Patna meeting Mamata Banerjee said, "Whatever starts in Patna becomes a public movement. Three things have been resolved - we are united, we will fight together and we will fight for the country."