Kathmandu: A Nepalese pilot, who sustained serious injuries in a chopper crash near the Everest Base Camp, died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in India, the Manang Air said.

Pilot Prakash Kumar Sedhain was admitted at the National Burn Centre, Mumbai for advanced treatment as he could not be treated in Kathmandu, according to a statement issued by the Manang Air. The Manang Air chopper with the call No. 9N-ANJ crashed at Lobuche of Solukhumbu during landing on October 14. Sedhain, the only person in it, sustained burn injuries in 45 to 50 per cent of his body, including his face and limbs.

The chopper was flying to Lobuche from Lukla of Solukhumbu district to rescue some travellers who were stranded in the mountain area due to high altitude. It slightly overturned and caught fire while attempting to land in Lobuche in North-East Nepal, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said. Earlier, a Nepali national pilot and five Mexican nationals were killed in July after a Manang Air chopper crashed at Lamjura of Likhupike Rural Municipality in Solukhumbu district.