Mumbai: In a major blow to the Shiv Sena (UBT), its leader and deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Dr Neelam Gorhe joined chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday.

Gorhe, who is considered to be a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray, is the third MLC to join Shinde. Earlier, Manish Kayande and Viplove Bajaria had quit Thackeray's camp to join Shinde. Speculations of Gorhe switching over were rife for last five months and finally curtains have come down with her formally joining the Shinde faction.

Both Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the occasion. Gorhe said that she has decided to work on the issues of country's development, particularly for the welfare of women together with Eknath Shinde. She said that she joined the Shiv Sena in 1998.

"The Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court has recognised Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde as the official party. PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have worked well on many issues," Gorhe said.

She said that she would continue serving as the deputy chairperson. Gorhe has served as Shiv Sena deputy leader in 2005 and was appointed as the party spokesperson in 2007. She was elected as MLC thrice and has been serving as deputy Speaker since 2019.

Her joining has come in the midst of a tussle between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena over joining of MLAs from respective camps. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed earlier that 17-18 MLAs had contacted him and expressed their desire to switch sides. He said that none of them have joined till now but all said they were dissatisfied.

Dismissing the claims, Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samat said that the truth was that 5 to 6 MLAs from Shiv Sena (UBT) had actually expressed their desire to join Shiv Sena.