NEED TO THINK ABOUT ADANI AMBANIS CONTRIBUTION TO COUNTRY SHARAD PAWAR

Mumbai: Coming out openly in defence of the Adani, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the names of Adani and Ambani are being dragged by the Opposition in their criticism. Speaking at a press conference the veteran politician said that one needs to think about the contribution of these business magnates to the country's economy, Pawar said.

The press conference come few hours after the stalwart politician said in an exclusive interview with a television media channel that the Hindenburg report on Adani might be 'targeted'. The seasoned politician also emphasized that issues such as unemployment, price rise, and farmers' problems should be given more importance than the report by the US short-seller.

The senior Opposition leader also expressed his skepticism towards a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue, saying that the Supreme Court-appointed committee would be more reliable and unbiased. According to him, a JPC comprising 21 members would have 15 members from the government side, making it unlikely that the report would go against the ruling party's position. He suggested that a Supreme Court-appointed committee would be a better option for a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations against the Adani Group.

Pawar's comments are in contrast to the Congress Party's demand for a JPC probe into the Hindenburg report. Several other Opposition parties have also supported the demand, but Pawar believes that it would not be in the best interest of the country to link the demand with Opposition unity. He added that the Supreme Court-appointed committee had been given guidelines and a timeframe to submit its probe report, making it unnecessary for a JPC probe.

The second half of the budget session of Parliament saw continuous disruptions over the demand for a JPC into the Hindenburg-Adani row. However, the Supreme Court had set up a six-member expert committee last month "to investigate if there was a regulatory failure in dealing with the alleged contravention of laws pertaining to the securities market in relation to the Adani Group or other companies." The committee has been given a timeframe of two months to submit its report.

Pawar also questioned the relevance of a foreign company taking a stand on an internal matter of India, suggesting that the country should not give too much importance to the Hindenburg report. He urged people to introspect on the issue and demand a Supreme Court-monitored probe by a committee appointed by it.

The NCP chief's statements have caused some friction within the Opposition, with the Congress insisting on a JPC probe. However, Pawar's stance on the matter seems to be gaining traction, with several other Opposition leaders and parties coming out in support of the Supreme Court-appointed committee.