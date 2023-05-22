Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Maharashtra President Jayant Patil on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the IL&FS money laundering case at the ED office in south Mumbai. The ED officials questioned Patil, an MLA from the Islampur constituency in the Sangli district of Maharashtra at the ED office.

Before appearing at the ED office, Patil took to Twitter handle and asked his supporters not to come to Mumbai. However, despite the appeal, NCP workers from across the state thronged the ED office and staged a sit-in protest against the action of the probe agency. In a show of solidarity, they flocked to Patil's house. NCP workers also protested outside the party's regional office in Mumbai and raised slogans against the Centre and Maharashtra government. The NCP activist alleged that the action against Patil is taken by ED as revenge.

The NCP workers have become aggressive and also blocked the Sangli-Miraj road to mark their protest against the ED, who issued summons to Patil in connection with the IL&FS money laundering case. The NCP workers are also will stage a protest against the ED and BJP in Islampur. ED is probing the dealings of IL&FS. This company had declared its bankruptcy and it is alleged that a huge financial misappropriation had taken place with the help of this company. Meanwhile, the ED also sent a notice to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray in the same case. There were irregularities in the financial affairs of the company, after which the police registered a case.

Following the detention of former IL&FS Joint Managing Director Arun Kumar Saha, many people, including Jayant Patil, were named in the case. ED has alleged that the companies involved in the IL&FS case paid commission to some organisations known to Jayant Patil. After interrogating Patil, his statement will also be recorded, said officials. Meanwhile, Jayant Patil has said that he has no relation with this company.