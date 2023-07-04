Mumbai (Maharashtra): Following the vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday, both factions are vehemently engaged in strengthening their individual positions with Sharad Pawar-led faction trying to regroup while Ajit Pawar claiming the majority of the NCP MLAs are backing him. Tuesday also saw Maha Vikas Aghadi engaged in deliberations over its future with the BJP hitting out at the alliance.

Here are the latest updates in this big story from Maharashtra