NCP vs NCP latest updates: Ajit claims he has support of majority MLAs; Congress leaders meet Pawar - 10 points
Mumbai (Maharashtra): Following the vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday, both factions are vehemently engaged in strengthening their individual positions with Sharad Pawar-led faction trying to regroup while Ajit Pawar claiming the majority of the NCP MLAs are backing him. Tuesday also saw Maha Vikas Aghadi engaged in deliberations over its future with the BJP hitting out at the alliance.
Here are the latest updates in this big story from Maharashtra
- Newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other NCP Ministers attended a Cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde at the 'Mantralaya' in South Mumbai.
- After the Cabinet meeting, Ajit Pawar claimed that the majority of the NCP MLAs were with him. He said that he and CM Eknath Shinde have worked together in the Cabinet before. He said that the Maharashtra government was working properly and there was nothing to worry. He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
- NCP Pune city working committee held a meeting today and passed a resolution to support NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The resolution was moved by NCP senior leader Ankush Kakade and supported by all the leaders present in the meeting.
- Amid the NCP crisis in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar has called all NCP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district heads, and state delegates, asking them to be present for a meeting on July 5 at the MET in suburban Bandra. On July 5, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also called all its members at the Yashwant Rao Chavan Centre in South Mumbai. Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said those who 'betrayed' his ideology should not use his photograph.
- The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra will launch a statewide tour to galvanise cadres to fight against the Shiv Sena-BJP government.
- Congress leaders met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai. The Congress leaders expressed solidarity with Pawar senior amid the crisis in his party. Among those leaders, who called on Pawar were Maharashtra Congress chief president Nana Patole and working president Naseem Khan.
- Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said the MVA will emerge stronger in view of the current crisis as people are with them. According to Thorat, the Congress was united and they took guidance from Sharad Pawar.
- Leaders of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb) Thackeray met at 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra, the residence of Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena (UBT) sources said all the leaders and public representatives expressed their opinion to stay in MVA, by a show of hands.
- BJP leader Nitesh Rane hit out at the MVA saying it was officially over. Rane said now that the NCP has come with NDA, Uddhav Thackery, and Aaditya Thackeray all have become politically unemployed.
- Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar dared the Sharad Pawar-led NCP to parade the number of MLAs supporting them. According to Mungantiwar, the legislators were behind Ajit Pawar, who has chosen to go with development and truth.
