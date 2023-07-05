Mumbai (Maharashtra): The meeting of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) started at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai. Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar led a rebellion and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government Maharashtra government.

NCP Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil was present for the key meeting. 13 MLAs, 3 MLCs, and 5 MPs are present at Sharad Pawar-led meeting. The 13 MLAs include Anil Deshmukh, Rohit Pawar, Rajendra Shingne, Ashok Pawar, Kiran Lahmate, Prajakta Tanpure, Balasaheb Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Chetan Vithal Tupe, Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope, Sandeep Kshirsagar and Devendra Bhuyar. The 5 MPs who have backed Sharad Pawar include Srinivas Patil (Lok Sabha), Supriya Sule (Lok Sabha), Amol Kolhe (Lok Sabha), Fauzia Khan (Rajya Sabha), and Vandana Chavan (Rajya Sabha).

The 3 MLCs, who have backed the NCP supremo, include Shashikant Shinde, Babajani Durani, and Eknath Khadse.

Ajit Pawar, the MLA from Baramati constituency in Pune district, and nephew of Sharad Pawar, orchestrated a coup after he joined the Eknath Shind-led Shiv Sena-BJP government. Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said those who 'betrayed' his ideology should not use his photograph.

On Monday, June 4, NCP president Sharad Pawar announced the removal of MPs Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel from the party for anti-party activities. Shortly after this, Praful Patel, the sacked NCP 'working president', said he has appointed Ajit Pawar as leader of the NCP legislature party and Sunil Tatkare as Maharashtra NCP unit president after removing Jayant Patil, the state chief of the faction led by Sharad Pawar.

