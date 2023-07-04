NCP CRISIS DAY 3 2 MLAS MP LEAVE AJIT PAWAR GROUP SUPPORT SHARAD PAWAR FACTION

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs, who supported Ajit Pawar, who orchestrated a coup on Sunday by joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, have now extended support to party supremo Sharad Pawar.

The two MLAs are Makarand Patil, who represents the Wai constituency in the Satara district and Balasaheb Patil, who represents North Karad constituency in the Satara district.

In a Tweet in Marathi, Makarand Patil, said that he was with Sharad Pawar. "Sharad Pawar saheb visited the memorial site of Yashwantrao Chavan saheb and announced the tour of the state. Sir, your enthusiasm is an energy for workers. It is a satisfaction to be a small part of this sea of ​​people who came to support us because of our love. We are with Pawar saheb," Makarand Patil said.

On Sunday afternoon, Ajit Pawar led a coup in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government. NCP sources also said that Balasaheb Patil has also extended his support to Sharad Pawar.

NCP Member of Parliament Amol Kolhe, who was present at the Raj Bhawan in South Mumbai, when Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister, has also extended his support to the party supremo.

In a Tweet in Marathi, Kolhi, who represents the Shirur constituency in the Lok Sabha, extended his support to Sharad Pawar. "When there is a war between mind and heart, listen to your heart. Perhaps the mind sometimes forgets morality... but the heart never. I am with (Sharad Pawar) saheb," Kohli, also a renowned Marathi actor, said. Sources said that Kohli will meet Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence 'Silver Oak' later in the day on July 4 (Tuesday).

On Monday July 3, a day after the rebellion, Sharad Pawar announced the removal of MPs Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel from the party for anti-party activities. Shortly after this, Praful Patel, the sacked NCP 'working president', said he has appointed Ajit Pawar as leader of NCP legislature party and Sunil Tatkare as Maharashtra NCP unit president after removing Jayant Patil, the state chief of the faction led by Sharad Pawar.

