Mumbai: Founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) suffered a major vertical split after Ajit Pawar and eight others broke ranks and joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. After the split, Ajit Pawar said he had most NCP MLAs with him while his uncle Sharad Pawar responded saying he had people's support. Here are the latest updates on the issue.

The NCP has filed a disqualification petition with the Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar against Ajit Pawar and eight party leaders who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government yesterday. The NCP informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) through e-mail that the party's rank and file was with their head Sharad Pawar, who founded the party. Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, in her first media interaction after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and her cousin Ajit Pawar pulled off a coup to take oath as a Deputy CM in the Eknath Shinde government said the developments in the party will not have any bearing on the Opposition's unity. Ajit Pawar asserted that he will fight the elections in the name of NCP and in its symbol as "they have full control of the party"."Several people will criticise now a bit. We don't give value to that and we will keep working for the progress of Maharashtra and that is why we have taken this decision," Ajit Pawar said. Sources say Ajit Pawar has the support of 40 out of 53 NCP MLAs, which is more than the requisite number of 36 MLAs that is required for safeguarding against the anti-defection law. Sharad Pawar disowned his nephew and his rebellion and threatened of disciplinary action against those who switched with Ajit. He said that the party will work towards building a new leadership. A meeting of the party leaders has been called on Monday, Pawar said responding to his nephew's claim on most NCP MLAs joining him. He said he will not fight over election symbol but will seek people's support. Congress and Trinamool Congress extended their support to Sharad Pawar, who said that Mamata Banerjee and Mallikarjun Kharge had called him up in this regard. Pawar said he will seek blessings of former Maharashtra chief minister YB Chavan today. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar's trusted aide Jitendra Awhad has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and NCP's chief whip. "All MLAs have to abide by my directives," Awhad said. Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister for the third time in the last four years. It is for the first time that Maharashtra has two deputy chief ministers in the state. Some of the heavyweight leaders including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil took oath as ministers along with Ajit. It now appears to be a repetition of a power tussle that was witnessed in the past between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to claim over Shiv Sena.