NCP COUP MET TRUSTEE OPPOSES AJIT PAWAR FACTION MEET AT EDUCATION INSTITUTE WRITES TO CHARITY COMMISSIONER

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A lifetime trustee of the Mumbai Educational Trust (MET), an educational institute in suburban Bandra, which is the venue for the meeting of the Ajit Pawar faction on Wednesday morning, has opposed it and written a letter in this regard to the Charity Commissioner.

In a major political development in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. Ajit Pawar, the MLA from the Baramati constituency in the Pune district, has claimed the support of maximum NCP MLAs.

Also read: NCP vs NCP: Emotional posters hailing 'lone warrior' come up outside Sharad Pawar's residence

MET Lifetime trustee Sunil Karve has opposed the meeting and sought the intervention of the Charity Commissioner. Karve has also appealed to the Charity Commissioner to ensure that political meetings are not held in educational institutions. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has also called a meeting of legislators and other party leaders at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, near 'Mantralaya' in south Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

MET is founded by Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior leader of the NCP, who joined Ajit Pawar. Bhujbal was one of the eight NCP MLAs, who took oath as Maharashtra Minister at the Raj Bhawan in south Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. The other trustees of MET are Meena Bhujbal, Pankaj Bhujbal, and Samir Bhujbal.

Before the meeting at the MET, supporters of Ajit Pawar met him at his residence 'Devgiri' in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The supporters backed Ajit Pawar's decision to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra.

Also read: NCP crisis: Supporters meet Ajit Pawar, back his decision to join BJP-Shiv Sena government