Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday announced the removal of MPs Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel from the party for anti-party activities a day after the two leaders had sided with Ajit Pawar who orchestrated a coup in the party and joined Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Meanwhile, NCP working president Praful Patel said he has appointed Ajit Pawar as leader of NCP legislature party and Praful Patel has appointed Sunil Tatkare as Maharashtra NCP unit president. "Sharad Pawar is NCP national president. Majority of NCP MLAs are with us, that is why I became Deputy CM", said Ajit Pawar.

The action against the two leaders was expected as Pawar on Sunday had said that he was only upset with Tatkare and Patel since he had appointed them as general secretaries "but they abandoned the guidelines of the party president and took the wrong path". "They have no right to remain in that position," the NCP chief had said on Sunday soon after Ajit and eight other NCP MLAs defected and took oath as ministers.

Earlier today, addressing a public meeting in Karad, Sharad Pawar, without naming his nephew Ajit Pawar, said the people of Maharashtra will not succumb to "undemocratic forces".

"Today, in Maharashtra and the country, a rift is being created in the society in the name of caste and religion by some groups. We tried to stand against the BJP, but unfortunately, some of us went fell prey to it. With the support of the public, we will be strengthened again. Nevertheless, the people of Maharashtra will not succumb to these undemocratic forces. Maharashtra again will go on the path of progress," Sharad Pawar said.

Asked whether Ajit Pawar's rebellion on Sunday had his blessings, the NCP chief said, "It is a mean thing to say. Only those with a mean and low intellect can say this." "I have set out on a tour of the state and galvanize the cadre. They should not feel disillusioned with what some leaders have done," Pawar said.

Pawar senior said that many from the Ajit Pawar camp had called him and said "their ideology is not different from that of NCP and they will take a final call in the next few days".

