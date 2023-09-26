NAVI MUMBAI COPS ARREST MAN WHO KILLED COLLEAGUE 30 YEARS AGO

For the past 30 years, Bittusingh Arjun Singh alias Balwinder Singh was masquerading himself as a different person with new identity. He was arrested by the Panvel Police of Navi Mumbai Circle 2 from Raia village in Amritsar. Deceased Kashim Singh Ajit Singh Virk (38), Salwinder Singh Amar Singh Majvi (32), Bittusing Arjun Singh Majvi (33) and Bausing Arjun Singh Goudas (40)used to work at the same place in Panvel in 1994.

The owner of the workplace suddenly sacked Salvinder Singh Amarsingh Majvi, Bittusing Arjun Singh Majvi and Bausing Arjun Singh Goudas from work. The fired staff suspected that Kashmira Singh Ajit Singh Virk was behind instigating the owner who sacked them. Out of that anger, they bludgeoned Virk to death while he was taking a tanker from Panvel.

One person has held while another had died in the interim, whereas accused Bittusingh Majbi had fled. "We recently found out he was living in Amritsar under a new name," a police official said. Among them, Bausing Arjun Singh Goudas, the accused in this murder case, has died. While the absconding accused Bittusingh Arjun Singh Majvi changed his name to Balwinder Singh Darshan Singh and lived at Raina village in Amritsar for the past 30 years. Finally, Panvel Police of Navi Mumbai Circle 2 acting on a tip off from Punjab Police arrested the accused. The police recenly solved two more cases and two more accused who were absconding in the 2016 murder case have also been nabbed. In the last two months three old crimes have been solved by the police.