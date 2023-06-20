Mumbai/Bengaluru: Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has donated a whooping Rs 315 crores to his alma mater - the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Nilekani, who is the founding Chairman of UIDAI, had previously donated Rs 85 crore to the prestigious institute.

Nilekani announced his donation through a Tweet on Tuesday. "The donation will be instrumental in fostering world-class infrastructure, stimulating research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and nurturing a deep tech startup ecosystem at IIT Bombay," a statement issued by Nilekani said. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed in Bengaluru by Nandan Nilekani and Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay.

Nilekani joined IIT Bombay in 1973 for a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. The donation marks the golden jubilee of Nilekani’s association with the institute.

"IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to contribute to its future. This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow,” Nilekani said.

Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri said, “We are extremely delighted to see our illustrious alumnus Nandan Nilekani, continuing his foundational and pioneering contributions to the Institute. This historic donation will significantly accelerate the growth of IIT Bombay and will firmly set it on a path of global leadership."

Nilekani served on the Board of the IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation from 1999 to 2009 and was on the Board of Governors from 2005 to 2011. He was awarded the prestigious Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1999, followed by an Honorary Doctorate in 2019 as part of the 57th convocation of IIT Bombay.

