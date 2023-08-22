Nagpur (Maharashtra) : An Indigo flight had to make an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport after the health of a passenger on board suddenly deteriorated and showed further complications. The emergency landing became necessary as the passenger allegedly started to vomit blood on the board the flight from Mumbai to Ranchi. The passenger was identified as Devanand Tiwari and he later died during treatment at the hospital. This incident happened yesterday night.

The Indigo aircraft made the emergency landing following the incident. The flight number 6E 5093 was traveling from Mumbai to Ranchi and it was diverted to Nagpur airport after the 62-year-old passenger Devanand Tiwari complained of ill health and vomited blood during the air journey. The passenger complained of his health complications at around 8 pm. The flight landed at Nagpur airport and the passenger was rushed to a private hospital for immediate treatment, but died during treatment.

