Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad): A rally by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' by the ruling BJP would be taken out in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday, days after the city recorded violence and arson over Ram Navami festivities. The MVA rally would be held at Marathawada Sanskrutik Mandal ground while the BJP's yatra will start from a Savarkar chowk, which is located a kilometre away from the MVA's rally site.

Police said necessary security arrangements have been made so that both the events are held smoothly. A total of 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around the areas where the two meetings are scheduled. Police have also imposed a host of conditions so as to avoid any untoward incident. "We have given permission for holding the meetings but it is binding on the political parties to abide by those restrictions," said a senior police official. As per the conditions, no provocative statements or those which can hurt the sentiments of others can be made at the meetings. No such statements can be made that can worsen the current situation, police said.

One person died and at least 12, including 10 policemen were injured after groups clashed and pelted stones and petrol-filled bottles on the eve of Ram Navami in the city. A Special Investigation Team was formed on Saturday by Sambhajinagar police commissioner Nikhil Gupta to probe into the incident. Gupta on Sunday said 28 people have been arrested so far and 50 others have been identified in connection with the incident.

Several leaders including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Congress leader Nana Patole and Ashok Chavan would address the MVA rally this evening. Leaders of Uddhav Thackeray-faction including Subhash Desai and Anil Parab arrived in the city early this morning to review the preparations for the first 'Vajramuta' joint public rally.