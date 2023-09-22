Kolhapur (Maharashtra): Weaving bonds of communal harmony, a Muslim man in Maharashtra's Kolhapur makes floral decorations for the Ganeshotsav celebrations every year. Mohammad Pathan, a resident of Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk in Kolhapur has been making flower garlands for the last 42 years, and every year, he makes huge garlands to be offered to Lord Ganesha during Ganeshotsav celebrations. The garlands offered to lord Ganesha here during the arrival and immersion procession are also made by Pathan and he does not charge for it.

Pathan along with his two sons runs a flower business at Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk. His shop is just opposite the pandal where Ganeshotsav celebrations take place every year. They have been involved in making floral garlands and decorative offerings for Hindu devotees who visit the pandal. With Karveer Niwasini Shree Ambabai Devi temple nearby, Hindu devotees buy flower garlands from Pathan to be offered in the temple.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Pathan said, "I along with my two sons Faizal and Anjum own a shop at Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk in Kolhapur. Our shop is opposite the place where a pandal is made every year on Ganeshotsav. I believe in the saying of Rajarshi Shahu's saying. I do not differentiate between people on the basis of religion. We all live with harmony here."