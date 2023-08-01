Mumbai (Maharashtra): A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan, accused of killing four persons including his senior on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express will be produced in a court on Tuesday. The Railway Board set up a high-level committee to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the firing incident after registering a murder case against the accused RPF jawan identified as Chetan Singh. Officials said that the exact reason behind the incident was not known yet.

Senior Railway officials said that the committee, headed by Additional Director General (ADG) of the RPF, will have five members and the committee will have to submit a report to the board in three weeks. A case was registered against the accused with Borivali Railway Police under Section 302 IPC along with Sections 3, 25, 27 Indian Weapons Act along with Section 152 Indian Railways Act following the incident.

Singh's family members claimed that he was mentally sick and suffering from depression. After this, Singh was examined by a group of doctors. The family members said that he was mentally upset because of frequent transfers. 'Chetan's father was working in the RPF and he died in 2007. He has two children--a son and a daughter--Chetan's wife has been staying with two children at a rented house in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh', said Chetan's family members.

Also Read: "Terror attack": Owaisi on RPF constable shooting four dead on moving train in Maharashtra

The constable on escort duty fired 12 rounds from his automatic service rifle. He first killed his senior Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and then the other three passengers identified as Akhtar Abbas Ali (48), Abdul Qadirbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (48), and Sadar Mohammed Hussain near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

Chetan Singh shot ASI Meena and another passenger in B5 coach after 5 am. He then shot dead another passenger in the pantry car which was five coaches away and then he killed one more passenger in the S6 coach. Following the horrific shooting spree, Constable Chetan Singh made an attempt to flee the scene and succeeded in jumping out of the train near Dahisar station. However, he was nabbed with his weapon and was taken into custody.

Also Read: 'Agar Hindustan me rehna hai...': Chilling video shows RPF jawan justifying killing four people aboard Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express