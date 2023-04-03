Mumbai : The Narsi Monji Institute of Management Studies here has suspended as many as 180 students studying B Com second year for their misdemeanour, sources said. This institute is located in Vileparle, Mumbai, had also issued a formal notice to all these students on March 24.

Explaining its side in this matter, the administration of Narsi Monji Institute has said, "The students who have been suspended have been given repeated notices regarding non-attendance, obstructing the educational process, and miscommunication. We have also received many complaints from their professors regarding these students. One of the professors asked a student to leave the classroom. But, the student came back in and started arguing with the professor."

Moreover, the students along with some others created hurdles when the professor was teaching them through PowerPoint presentations in the classroom. The professor went to take the class as per his regular timesheet. Then he was explaining the subject through power point presentation. At the same time, a student connected his device E Bordle and started playing songs on it. These things were happening daily in the case of BCom students against who action was taken, the sources said.

Some of the students of BCom second year A, B and C batches, who faced action, said, "The administration should have taken action only on those who misbehaved. Why was the entire class punished for the students who misbehaved? This decision of the college administration makes us very sad. Suffering."

The college administration said, "We accept the fact that the students are suffering academically due to this suspension. However, we have taken this drastic step to discipline the students. It was necessary to pick up."