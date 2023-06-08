Mumbai: In an eerie resemblance to the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar from last year, Maharashtra police found the body of a 32-year-old woman, chopped into several pieces, in a flat on the seventh floor of a building in the Mira-Bhayandar area of Thane district on Wednesday night.

Police identified the victim as Saraswati Vaidya. She was in a live-in relationship with 56-year-old Manoj Sane. The couple has been residing in the flat since the last three years. The incident came to light after the neighbours in the apartment complained to the Naya Nagar Police Station of a foul smell emanating from the couple's house, a senior police official said.

A team was dispatched to the spot and it found a highly decomposed body of a woman which was cut into several pieces. The official added that two persons have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. Preliminary probe indicates that a suspect had murdered her over a tiff and the other has helped in covering it up until Wednesday evening. It is still unclear as to why the murder was committed.

"Police have found a body of a woman who had been cut into pieces, from a society in the Mira Road area. Here a couple was living in a live-in relationship. A preliminary probe revealed that the woman was hacked to death. Further investigation (is) underway," ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Bajbale as saying. On May 18, 2022, Shraddha was allegedly murdered by her 28-year-old boyfriend and live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi. She was 27 when she was killed.

