MUMBAI TWO SENIOR CITIZENS DIE IN BALCONY COLLAPSE IN VILE PARLE

Mumbai: A 70-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman died and two persons were injured after a part of the balcony of a building collapsed in Vile Parle in Mumbai on Sunday, a civic official said. The incident took place on St Braz Road near Nanavati Hospital at 2:27pm and the deceased have been identified as Priscila Misquita (65) and Robbie Misquita (70), the fire brigade official said.

"They were declared dead on arrival at Cooper Hospital. Two persons have been injured. A part of the balcony on the first floor of a ground-plus-two floor building collapsed," he said. "Two fire engines, one quick response vehicle, an ambulance as well as police and civic staff were deployed for the rescue operation," he added. It has been raining heavily in some parts of Mumbai, including Vile Parle, since Saturday evening.

Two fire engines, ambulances, and the police were present at the spot at the time of filing this report. In another incident, four people were safely rescued while two more were trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East), Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

"A portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East). Four people were safely rescued while two people are still trapped inside. Rescue operation is underway," Rashmee Lokhande, chief officer of the Disaster Management Department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said.

An NDRF team was at the spot, trying to locate and extricate other people feared trapped inside the building. "We are trying to locate the people who are feared trapped inside. Three of our teams are at the spot, carrying out rescue operations. The ground floor has collapsed completely and search and rescue operations are underway," Sarang Kurve, assistant commandant, NDRF, said. (With agency Inputs)