MUMBAI TOP COP PHANSALKAR TO HOLD ADDITIONAL CHARGE AS MAHARASHTRA DGP TILL FURTHER ORDERS

Mumbai: Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar was on Sunday given additional charge as Maharashtra Director General of Police on the retirement of incumbent Rajnish Seth. An order issued by the Eknath Shinde government said Phansalkar will hold additional charge of the state's top police post till further orders. IAS officer Nitin Kareer appointed new Maharashtra chief secretary

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has appointed Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Nitin Kareer as the next chief secretary of the state. Kareer, who is currently the additional chief secretary (finance), is a 1988 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre. Kareer (57), who succeeds senior bureaucrat Manoj Saunik, took charge of his office on Sunday evening.