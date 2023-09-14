Mumbai (Maharashtra): A VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL, operating from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai, was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at the Mumbai airport, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday.

There were six passengers and two crew members on board. Visibility was 700m with heavy rain. No casualties reported as of now, the DGCA added.

The DGCA added that the visibility was 700 meters with heavy rains.

Sources said that the Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL belonging to VSR Ventures was operating a flight from Vizag in Andhra Pradesh to Mumbai. Mumbai has two airports - Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 both in suburban areas of the megacity.

Sources said that the place skidded off the runway at the domestic airport, following which personnel of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, and police were rushed to the spot. Ambulances have also been rushed to the spot.

It is also understood both the runways of the Mumbai Airport have been shut. Thus it is likely that the flights departing and arriving at the Mumbai Airport will be delayed and passengers will have to bear the brunt.

(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited)

Also read: 2 Pakistan Navy officers among 3 killed in helicopter crash in Balochistan