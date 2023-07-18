Mumbai: An unidentified miscreant has made a threatening call against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi on the number of the Mumbai Police's control room, sources said on Tuesday. It is learnt that an unidentified person called on the landline number of the Mumbai Police Control Room and threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Sources said that the caller also threatened to carry out “26/11 like attack” in the country. It is learnt that a case under section 509 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unknown caller, the Mumbai Police said in a statement. Pertinently, the threat call comes six days after an unknown caller had made a similar threat call on the number of Mumbai Police Control Room threatening to carry out 26/11 like terror attack in the country over the infiltration of Pakistani woman Seema Haider to India.

Also read: 'If Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan...': Unidentified person threatens Mumbai police of '26/11-like attack'

Haider, who hails from Karachi has claimed that she is married to Indian national Sachin, a resident of Rabupura area of Greater Noida. The said threat call was made on July 12 wherein the unknown caller threatened to carry out terror attack in the country if Seema was not deported to Pakistan. The Mumbai Police which probed the alleged threat call, said that it was a hoax call by the miscreants.

Pakistani woman Seema Haider has claimed that she was introduced to Sachin while playing PUBG and both fell for each other and decided to marry. She said that they got married in Nepal and returned to their respective countries. However, Seema infiltrated to India along with two of her children from her first husband and was arrested and sent to jail.

She recently shifted to her alleged husband Sachin's house in Greater Noida.