MUMBAI POLICE RECEIVE TWO BOMB HOAX CALLS IN A DAY

Mumbai: A woman called up the Mumbai Police on Tuesday and informed that a bomb was allegedly planted on Nepean Road. Later it was found to be a hoax.

During investigations, it was found that the woman had earlier made 38 such hoax calls informing that bombs were planted in different areas. It has not been learnt as to what action has been taken against the woman.

Later, Mumbai Police received a similar call informing that a bomb was planted in Kamathipura area of south Mumbai, which too turned out to be hoax. "After receiving the two calls, bomb detection personnel along with sniffer dogs rushed to Nepean Road and Kamathipura and conducted search operations in those areas. Fortunately, it turned out to be false alarms," an official said.

The officers at the control room of Mumbai Police were left confused after receiving two threat bomb calls on a single day. Police said that nothing suspicious was found in those areas.

In the last few weeks, Mumbai Police received a few such hoax bomb calls. On August 31, the police control room got a call informing that an explosive was placed inside the Maharashtra secretariat. After receiving the call, a bomb detection team was rushed to the high-security complex but it was found to be a hoax.

Also Read: Bomb hoax call at Chennai Central Railway Station

On August 25, the police received a call from a 10-year-old boy from Satara saying a bomb was planted in a flight at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The boy had also informed that the flight was scheduled to take off after 10 hours. On August 13, a person, working as a tailor, called up Mumbai Police saying 100-kg bomb was placed in the city.