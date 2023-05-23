MUMBAI POLICE DETAINS MAN OVER WILL BLAST MUMBAI SOON THREAT TWEET

Mumbai The Mumbai police detained a man from Nanded in Maharashtra after receiving a threat to blast the city on their official Twitter handle An unidentified man tweeted I am going to blast Mumbai very soon on Monday the police said The location of the user was traced to Nanded city in Maharashtra 625 km from Mumbai according to the police The suspect was detained and the process to register an offence is underway the police said After receiving the threat call the Mumbai police force has become alertEarlier the Mumbai police received a threatening call on May 21 The accused informed that a bomb blast like 2611 was going to happen in Mumbai As per the police the unidentified caller claimed to be a resident of Rajasthan The call was received by the Mumbai Police Control Room on Sunday night The caller said that he is from Rajasthan and claimed that he is receiving multiple calls stating about the attack in Mumbai He disconnected the call after that the Mumbai police said on Monday Earlier on March 1 too the Mumbai Police Control Room received a call from an unidentified person who claimed that there was a bomb placed in the Kurla West area The caller reportedly had said there would be a blast in the next 10 minutes and disconnected the call Despite searching for hours the police had found nothing suspicious