MUMBAI POLICE ARREST 3 FOR LIVE STREAMING PORN VIA MOBILE APP

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested three persons, including two women for running porn shows through a mobile app. The accused allegedly charged a fee of Rs 1000 to Rs 10,000 from the users for showing "live sex". They were presented before Bandra court and sent to police custody on Monday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Tanisha Rajesh Kanojia, Rudra Narayan Raut and Tamanna Arif Khan. After receiving information that the accused were live-streaming sexual content on the app, police initiated an investigation into the matter.

Police downloaded the app from Google Play Store and came across some porn videos. The app even invited users to pay a subscription fee of Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 to watch "live sex". With the help of technical experts, police raided raided a flat in a building in Versova and nabbed three persons from the spot, police said.

Search is on for the app's owner and his driver in connection with the case, police said. "Investigations have confirmed that the racket was involved in showing sexual content through an app and also charged subscription fee from users to watch "live sex". Acting on a tip-off we raided a flat in Versova and arrested the three," Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Pawar said.

Headed by senior inspector Ganesh Pawar, a team was set up comprising inspector Sachin Shirke, sub-inspector Manoj Howle and five others. The team raided flat number three of Versova on Sunday evening.