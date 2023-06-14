Thane Maharashtra The MiraBhayandar VasaiVirar police in Maharashtra have recorded the statements of more than 20 persons in connection with the sensational discovery of the chopped pressurecooked and roasted body parts of a 32yearold woman from a flat on the outskirts of Mumbai Victim Saraswati Vaidya s livein partner Manoj Sane 56 has been arrested for allegedly killing her and dismembering the body in their 7thfloor rented apartment in Mira Road of Thane district Sane has been remanded in police custody till June 16According to Jayant Bajbale deputy commissioner of police Zone I the process of recovery of materials in the case is underway They have recorded the statements of 20 persons so far he said DNA samples of Vaidya and her near ones have been collected for matching Police on Monday handed over her remains to her sisters who performed Vaidya s last rites the official saidChats and call records of the accused and victim are also being examined said officials Sane is suspected to have poisoned Vaidya to death before chopping her body He apparently bought pesticides from a shop in the western suburb of Borivali said an official It is suspected that the murder took place on June 4 though it came to light on June 7 when the police broke open the door of the couple s flat at Akashdeep building in Mira Road East after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from there Sane who worked at a ration shop has claimed that Vaidya committed suicide by drinking poison and he only tried to dispose of her body by chopping it up The accused also allegedly told police that he was HIVpositive and never had any physical relationship with Vaidya He has also claimed that Vaidya was his wife and not his livein partner PTI