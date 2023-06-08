Shraddha Walker 2.0 in Mumbai: Accused boiled victim's body parts in pressure cooker, kept them in utensils

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shocking details have emerged in the horrific murder of a woman by her live-in partner near Mumbai with police officials saying the accused chopped the victim's body into 20 pieces and then boiled some of them in a pressure cooker.

According to police, 56-year-old accused Manoj Sane murdered 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya and then chopped her body into multiple pieces until a foul smell emanating from the flat led to the discovery of the ghastly crime.

Late Wednesday, Saraswati Vaidya's body was found in her rented apartment on the 7th floor of a residential building in Geeta Nagar area of Mira Road in Thane district. The two had been living together for the last three years. The Nayanagar police station received a report from residents regarding a foul smell coming from the couple's apartment. When the police entered the flat, they discovered dismembered body parts of the woman in utensils.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Bajbale said that the local Police received information on the complaints of foul smell emanating from the flat. "When the police officers and staff checked it, the information was confirmed. Once the lock was broken, police went inside. Chopped pieces of the body were found in utensils and buckets."

Sane, who runs a small shop in suburban Borivali, was arrested for allegedly killing Vaidya. On Thursday, a court in Thane sent the accused to police custody till June 16. According to police, given the state of the body parts, the murder must have taken place 2 to 3 days ago.

According to the DCP, pieces of the body have been sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for analysis. An FIR has been registered, further investigation is being done. Police officials also said that the accused purchased a tree cutter to chop his live-in partner. The exact reason for the crime is being ascertained.

A neighbour of Manoj Sane said that the accused kept only to himself and did not mingle with others. "I didn't even know his name...A foul smell - like that of a dead rat - started emanating on Tuesday evening. We didn't imagine the source of it to be that flat, we had seen things like that only on TV," the neighbour was quoted saying by the news agency ANI.

The case bears an eerie similarity to the 2022 Shraddha Walker murder in Delhi. On May 18, 2022, 27-year-old Shraddha was allegedly murdered by her 28-year-old boyfriend and live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi.

