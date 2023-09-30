MUMBAI MAN ASSAULTED FOR REFUSING TO CHANT JAI SHRI RAM FIR LODGED AGAINST FOUR

Mumbai: A 34-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by four miscreants for reportedly refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Mumbai. Also, a CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.

The incident took place at Gokulnagar in Kandivali East at around 11.45 pm on Monday. The man, Siddharth Angure filed a complaint against the accused at Kurar police station on Tuesday. Following which, an FIR was lodged against the accused, identified as Suraj Tiwari, Arun Pandey, Pandit and Rajesh Rickshawala.

Siddharth told police that the accused stopped him when he was returning home from work on Monday night. One of the accused started chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and another asked him to repeat it. Siddharth said he was too tired and wanted to go home so he refused to comply. The accused pushed him on the road and then kicked and punched him several times. Also, he was dragged on the road for a few metres before they escaped leaving him in an injured condition.

Siddharth was finally rescued by his brother and a relative, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. On the next day, Siddharth approached the Kurar police station and filed a complaint against the accused.