Mumbai The deaths due to heatstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai s Kharghar has triggered a political row in the state with opposition leaders demanding an investigation into the incident and alleging that the event was poorly planned Leaders of the Maha Vikas Agadhi coalition including former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray his son Aditya Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar paid a visit at the MGM Kamothe Hospital to meet the victims who are undergoing treatment The opposition leaders also interacted with the doctors We have met the people who are undergoing treatment We have interacted with four to five of them two among them are in critical condition The event was not planned properly Uddhav Thackeray told the media He wondered Who will investigate this incident Ajit Pawar who had also gone to meet the victims said We saw that one patient is on ventilator support His condition is serious Many among them spoke to us Ajit reiterated that it is a serious incident and the lapses that led to the deaths must be probedAt least 11 people died and more than 20 are undergoing treatment facing heatstrokes after they assembled in lakhs for the award ceremony in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the state s most prestigious award to Dharmadhikari a social workerAlso read 11 die of apparent sunstroke at Maharashtra Bhushan award event in Navi Mumbai says CMCM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis announced that the families of the deceased will be given Rs five lakhs and assured that the state government is ensuring proper treatment for those admittedHe expressed his grief on Twitter saying This is a very unexpected and painful incident and I pay tribute to the deceased Shri members We share the grief of their families In a series of tweets he also described that he rushed to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe and spoke to the doctors as soon as he got to know about the incident The entire medical expenses of the members undergoing treatment will be borne by the government I have been monitoring the treatment of some Shree members admitted to the hospital and have given appropriate instructions to the administration and doctors I pray to God that the health of those undergoing treatment will improve soon he wrote in his tweetMaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to Twitter saying It is very unfortunate and painful that some members participating in the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony this morning died due to heatstroke I offer my heartfelt tributes to them We share the grief of their families