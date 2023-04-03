Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Bombay High Court dismissed a petition challenging the 'illegal' arrest of suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani in the case of an alleged attempt to blackmail and bribe Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis. Justice AS Gadkari, heading the division bench, said that the plea was dismissed as it was without any merits.

According to official sources, the Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai registered an FIR against Anil Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani on February 20 for allegedly threatening to make certain video and audio clips public that show Amruta Fadnavis accepting favours from Aniksha. Anil Jaisinghani approached both the Sessions Court and the High Court claiming that his arrest was illegal.

Sources said that the duo was booked for offences under Section 120B and Section 385 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 and Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Anshika was arrested on March 17 in this case and a sessions court granted her bail on March 27. Her father, Anil Jaishinghani was arrested on March 19. Anil Jaisinghani in his petition in the High Court claimed that he was illegally arrested in this case, but was not produced before the court within 24 hours as mandated in law.

Anil Jaisinghani's advocate Mrigendra Singh argued that Anil was produced in the court in Mumbai after 36 hours of his arrest. Mrigendra also alleged all the details, in this case, were being monitored by the complainant's husband, Devendra Fadnavis, who is the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

State Advocate General Birendra Saraf refuted the allegations levelled by Singh saying that the police followed all procedures properly and there had been no delay in producing Jaisinghani before the court remand. Saraf also said that the police had taken Anil into custody on March 19 and they wanted to produce him before the competent court in Mumbai. Saraf further said that according to the arrest memo, Anil was arrested on March 20 at 5 pm. Anil was produced before the sessions court on March 21.