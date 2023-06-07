Mumbai shocker: Girl found murdered in hostel; suspect dies by suicide

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In a shocking incident, the body of a 19-year-old student was found inside her room at the Savitribai Phule Girls' Hostel on the Marine Drive on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhinav Deshmukh said that the girl's room was locked from outside. "We suspect that the student was raped and murdered. The suspect worked in the hostel," Deshmukh said.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the hostel. The student's body was found inside a room with a 'dupatta' tied around her neck. The forensic team has taken the necessary samples. The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem to a government hospital. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Marine Drive Police Station, added the ACP.

Meanwhile, the suspect Omprakash Kanojia, who was missing since the girl's body was found, died by suicide. Police suspect that fearing arrest Kanojia took the extreme step by allegedly jumping in front of a local train. His body was recovered from the railway track near the Charni Road Railway Station. It has also been sent for post-mortem. Kanojia, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was working as a security guard at the hostel, police said, adding his relatives have been informed. Police are investigating the matter.

