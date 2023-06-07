Mumbai (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule has lashed out at the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government saying "women's safety in the state hangs by a thread". Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, made the remarks after a female student's body was found inside a hostel room on Marine Drive here on Tuesday. Police suspect that the female student was raped and murdered by an employee of the hostel.

Sule, who represents the Baramati constituency in the Lok Sabha, through a Tweet stated, "Horrified by the heinous rape and murder of a young girl at a Mumbai women's hostel! Women's safety in Maharashtra hangs by a thread!." She demanded that the state government launch an immediate investigation and bring the culprits to justice.

"Our deepest condolences to the victim. State government must launch an immediate and rigorous investigation to bring the culprits to justice! The Home Ministry's failure to ensure the safety, security of the citizens, particularly women is unforgivable," added Sule. The Maharashtra Home Department is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The body of the 19-year-old student was found inside a room with a 'dupatta' tied around her neck at the Savitribai Phule Girl's Hostel. The room was locked from the outside. The forensic team has taken the necessary samples. Her body was sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the suspect Omprakash Kanojia, who was missing since the girl's body was found, died by suicide. His body was found on the railway track near the Charni Road railway station.

