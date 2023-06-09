Mumbai Maharashtra A massive fire erupted inside a multistoried building located in the Zaveri Bazar area of South Mumbai late Thursday night fire brigade officials said The fire spread from the ground floor to the fifth floor of the building and around 5060 individuals were trapped inside the building when the fire broke out they said The Zaveri Bazar area is a densely populated one The fire broke out at around 138 AM Upon receiving information personnel of the Mumbai Fire Brigade MFB immediately reached the spot on Dhanaji Street near the Mumbadevi temple They evacuated all the trapped persons using an adjacent building s staircase No casualties have been reported so far a senior fire brigade official said adding 12 fire engines were pressed into service Also read Telangana Fire breaks out at garage 20 cars burntAccording to the officer after several hours of effort the blaze was doused at around 755 am on Friday morning He also said that the operations were conducted externally The officer added that sections of the ceiling on the first and second floors as well as parts of the staircase collapsed due to the fire s intensity The MFB declared it a level3 fire The exact cause of why the fire broke out is being ascertained We will investigate it in detail the officer said He said one individual 40yearold Parag Chakankar employed with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai MCGM sustained minor injuries and got treatment for it Also read Odisha Minor fire in DurgPuri Express train fire causes flutter no casualties